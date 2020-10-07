2018 Forest River VIBE EXTREME LITE

+ taxes & licensing
*** NOW JUST $30,600 W/ DEALER FINANCE! *** IMMACULATE FAMILY CAMPER!! *** SLEEPS UP TO 8!!! *** HIGHLY DESIRABLE FLOORPLAN + DUAL AXLES!!!! *** Rear bathroom entry on opposite side of the trailer (enjoy the peace and quiet of your adult-time on the patio side, while the kids go in & out on the opposite side)......Huge Teddy Bear Series Bunk Mats......Skylight over shower......Outdoor kitchen with beer fridge and sink set on a pull out metal counter for easy cleanup......Exterior speakers keeps the party going inside and out......32-Inch TV with reversing door makes watching in the kitchen or bedroom a breeze......Rear bumper equipped with a Large 20 x 60-Inch galvanized rear storage tray for larger items like paddleboards or bikes......17 foot power awning provides ample shade for those lazy hazy summer days......Large fridge and freezer are complimented with an overhead microwave and three burner gas stove with range hood......Master Queen walkaround Bed with ample Understorage and USB charging area above......Hard doors to bedrooms for privacy (not curtains)......Large kitchen peninsula with quartz-like counter top and dual sinks with matching sink inserts and garbage chute......Beautiful modern interior trim and wood cabinet finish......The high output roof mounted 13,500 BTU air conditioning and high-end quality construction will keep you cool and comfortable all summer long......Elegantly finished reeded Glass in Kitchen Cabinets......3-Burner Cook Top w/ Stainless Steel 22-Inch Oven......Dometic 6 Cu. Ft. Gas/Electric Refrigerator w/ Stainless Front......Stainless steel kitchen package......Upgraded Residential Style Carpet......6 Gal. G/E DSI Water Heater.
Original owner had complete exterior Diamond Kote protected ($1700 value) which protects the exterior from fading. Exceptionally well maintained inside and out! Don't miss your chance to enjoy nature with this feature packed affordably priced trailer, easily towed at 6250 POUNDS dry weight. Payments as low as $120 bi-weekly plus taxes, on-site extended warranty available! Now on sale for $32,600 cash or JUST $30,600 with dealer arranged financing!! Free storage until Spring for a limited time, enquire with sales staff as to current availability of this promotion.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
