$31,596+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia
SLT AWD | Bose Surround | 7 Seats
2018 GMC Acadia
SLT AWD | Bose Surround | 7 Seats
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$31,596
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 76,573 KM
Vehicle Description
The GMC Acadia SLT-2, featuring AWD, 3.6L V6 with Active Fuel Management, and tons of optional features. Leather seating surfaces, Bose Surround Audio, Apple Carplay, seating for 7, tons of space for cargo and gorgeous 20inch polished rims. This is the SUV you need! Come down and see it today !
- Driver Alert Package II
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
- Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- IntelliBeam headlamps
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- Forward Collision Alert
- Safety Alert Driver Seat
- Memory Package
- *" Diagonal Colour Touch-Screen with GMC Infotainment System
- 8 Speaker Bose Premium Sound System with Subwoofer
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Power Tailgate
- LED Daytime Running Lamps
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Seating
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
