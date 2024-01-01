2018 GMC Acadia

Memory Package

COMPASS DISPLAY

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Power Driver Lumbar Control

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature

Defogger, rear-window electric

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour

Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power

Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control

Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control

Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions

Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer

Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total

Lamp Package, interior, deluxe

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

Memory Package, recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors