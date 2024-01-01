Menu
Account
Sign In
The GMC Acadia SLT-2, featuring AWD, 3.6L V6 with Active Fuel Management, and tons of optional features. Leather seating surfaces, Bose Surround Audio, Apple Carplay, seating for 7, tons of space for cargo and gorgeous 20inch polished rims. This is the SUV you need! Come down and see it today ! - Driver Alert Package II - Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert - Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking - Front Pedestrian Braking - IntelliBeam headlamps - Front and Rear Park Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning - Following Distance Indicator - Forward Collision Alert - Safety Alert Driver Seat - Memory Package - * Diagonal Colour Touch-Screen with GMC Infotainment System - 8 Speaker Bose Premium Sound System with Subwoofer - SiriusXM Satellite Radio - Power Tailgate - LED Daytime Running Lamps Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2018 GMC Acadia

76,573 KM

Details Description Features

$31,596

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Acadia

SLT AWD | Bose Surround | 7 Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Acadia

SLT AWD | Bose Surround | 7 Seats

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

Contact Seller

$31,596

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,573KM
VIN 1GKKNWLS4JZ204053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,573 KM

Vehicle Description

The GMC Acadia SLT-2, featuring AWD, 3.6L V6 with Active Fuel Management, and tons of optional features. Leather seating surfaces, Bose Surround Audio, Apple Carplay, seating for 7, tons of space for cargo and gorgeous 20inch polished rims. This is the SUV you need! Come down and see it today !
- Driver Alert Package II
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
- Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- IntelliBeam headlamps
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- Forward Collision Alert
- Safety Alert Driver Seat
- Memory Package
- *" Diagonal Colour Touch-Screen with GMC Infotainment System
- 8 Speaker Bose Premium Sound System with Subwoofer
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Power Tailgate
- LED Daytime Running Lamps
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Memory Package
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Memory Package, recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console

Exterior

Fog Lamps
COMPACT SPARE
Fog lamps, front projector type
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Headlamps, projector beam
Liftgate, power programmable
Roof rails, Silver

Safety

Air Bags
air bag
Rear Vision Camera
Door locks, rear child security
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Air bags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Safety Alert Seat (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tra...

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

7-Pin Wiring Harness
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.16 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Exhaust, dual
GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System (Includes all-wheel drive disconnect.)
Trailering Package includes factory-installed hitch 4000 lb. towing, 7-pin wiring harness, Class III hitch, (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and Active Tow

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, Bose premium 8-speaker system with sub-woofer
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar service...

Additional Features

Class III Hitch
liftgate
brakes
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
front passenger
4-wheel disc
8-way power
blackwall
Tire
tilt and telescopic
Audio system feature
Chassis
deep-tinted (all windows
except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
rear child security
rear-window electric
heated driver and front passenger
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Heated rear outboard seating positions
active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider.)
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
front passenger presence detector
driver 8-way power
power passenger lumbar control
T135/70R18
17" front and rear
power programmable
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact
H-rated
recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
front projector type
P235/55R20 all-season
driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Bose premium 8-speaker system with sub-woofer
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
Trailering Package includes factory-installed hitch 4000 lb. towing
(V08) heavy-duty cooling system and Active Tow
All-Wheel Drive System (Includes all-wheel drive disconnect.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

Used 2018 GMC Acadia SLT AWD | Bose Surround | 7 Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 GMC Acadia SLT AWD | Bose Surround | 7 Seats 76,573 KM $31,596 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 3 Row | Carplay | Captains Seats | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 3 Row | Carplay | Captains Seats | Local 41,564 KM $44,569 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD | Heated Front Seats | Keyless Entry for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD | Heated Front Seats | Keyless Entry 117,580 KM $24,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,596

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Acadia