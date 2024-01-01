Menu
AWD | Leather | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2018 GMC Acadia

114,796 KM

Details Description Features

$26,992

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia

Denali Locally Owned | Low KM's

2018 GMC Acadia

Denali Locally Owned | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$26,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,796KM
VIN 1GKKNXLS8JZ117116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,796 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Leather | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Memory Package
STEERING WHEEL
Electric rear window defogger
COMPASS DISPLAY
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Memory Package, recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
Display, enhanced driver instrument information 8" multi-colour configurable

Convenience

Remote Vehicle Start

Exterior

Fog Lamps
COMPACT SPARE
Intellibeam
Fog lamps, front projector type
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Grille, signature Denali
Liftgate, power programmable, hands free
Roof rails, bright

Comfort

HEATED

Safety

Air Bags
air bag
Rear Vision Camera
Door locks, rear child security
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Air bags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Forward Collision Alert (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Front Pedestrian Braking (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Safety Alert Seat (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tra...

Mechanical

Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.16 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Exhaust, dual
GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System (Includes all-wheel drive disconnect.)
Trailering Package includes factory-installed hitch 4000 lb. towing, 7-pin wiring harness, Class III hitch, (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and Active Tow

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, Bose premium 8-speaker system with sub-woofer
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar service...

Additional Features

ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
Automatic
liftgate
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Stolen Vehicle Assistance
Door Locks
Hands Free
SEATS
Driver memory
Reclining front buckets
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
4-wheel disc
Audio system
blackwall
Tire
Audio system feature
Chassis
Wipers
front intermittent with washers
rear child security
rear-window electric
Power Tilt and Telescopic
heated driver and front passenger
Turn-by-Turn Navigation
auxiliary jack
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
High Intensity Discharge
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones
front passenger presence detector
right front passenger and rear seat occupants
power programmable with lockout protection
T135/70R18
17" front and rear
power programmable
extended range
details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver
8" diagonal Colour Touch Screen Navigation with GMC Infotainment System
AM/FM/SiriusXM USB ports
advanced phone integration featuring Apple CarPlay
frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact
recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
front projector type
OnStar Guidance plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response
driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front and Rear Park Assist (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Bose premium 8-speaker system with sub-woofer
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric
All-Wheel Drive System (Includes all-wheel drive disconnect.)
automatic high-beam (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Android Auto and voice-activated technology for radio and phone
heated and ventilated driver and front passenger seat cushions and seatbacks
electronic with set and resume speed (May be upgraded to (KSG) adaptive cruise control when (PCH) Technology Package is ordered.)
leather-wrapped with steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls (Denali specific.)
Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling minutes) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-XXXX

204-261-3490

2018 GMC Acadia