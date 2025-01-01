$18,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # JZ180113
- Mileage 191,600 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Dealer #4660 – Trusted pre-owned vehicles
✅ Certified and Safety Inspected
✅ In-house and bank financing available
📍 The Car Guy Inc. – 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB
Price: Please contact
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV for the whole family? This 2018 GMC Acadia SLE offers seating for 7 passengers, modern convenience features, and the versatility to handle everyday driving or long road trips with ease. Finished in a white exterior with a black cloth interior, it combines a clean look with practical design.📊 Vehicle Overview
Trim: SLE
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder Gas
Transmission: Automatic
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
Odometer: 191,600 KM
VIN: 1GKKNKLA6JZ180113
Body Style: 4-Door SUV
Seating: 7-Passenger with 3rd Row
💺 7-Passenger Capacity – Includes convenient 3rd-row seating
🎥 Reverse Camera – Safer parking and reversing
🗝️ Keyless Go Push-button start for added convenience
🖥️ AM/FM Radio with Satellite Capability & Vocal Assist Telematics
❄️ Air Conditioning – Comfortable climate control for all passengers
📡 Satellite Radio Ready – Stay entertained on the road
🧵 Cloth Bucket Seats – Comfortable and durable
🔁 Adjustable Steering Wheel & Cruise Control – Drive your way
Power Windows, Locks, & Mirrors – Total convenience
🔒 ABS, Power Steering, and Rear Defrost
🏠 Hard Top Roof – Sleek and practical
Vehicle Features
