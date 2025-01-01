Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=167 data-end=247>🚙 <strong data-start=174 data-end=247>For Sale: 2018 GMC Acadia SLE – Spacious, Versatile, and Family-Ready</strong></h3><p data-start=249 data-end=355>✅ <strong data-start=2046 data-end=2091>Dealer #4660 – Trusted pre-owned vehicles</strong></p><p data-start=249 data-end=355><strong data-start=2046 data-end=2091><span style=font-weight: 400;>✅</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> </span><strong data-start=1961 data-end=1995>Certified and Safety Inspected</strong><br style=font-weight: 400; data-start=1995 data-end=1998 /><span style=font-weight: 400;>✅</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> </span><strong data-start=2000 data-end=2041>In-house and bank financing available</strong></strong><br data-start=2041 data-end=2044 /><br data-start=265 data-end=268 />📍 <strong data-start=271 data-end=323>The Car Guy Inc. – 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB</strong><br data-start=323 data-end=326 /><strong data-start=326 data-end=336>Price:</strong> Please contact</p><p data-start=357 data-end=704>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV for the whole family? This <strong data-start=424 data-end=447>2018 GMC Acadia SLE</strong> offers seating for <strong data-start=467 data-end=483>7 passengers</strong>, modern convenience features, and the versatility to handle everyday driving or long road trips with ease. Finished in a <strong data-start=605 data-end=623>white exterior</strong> with a <strong data-start=631 data-end=655>black cloth interior</strong>, it combines a clean look with practical design.</p><hr data-start=706 data-end=709 /><h3 data-start=711 data-end=738>📊 <strong data-start=718 data-end=738>Vehicle Overview</strong></h3><ul data-start=740 data-end=996><li data-start=740 data-end=757><p data-start=742 data-end=757><strong data-start=742 data-end=751>Trim:</strong> SLE</p></li><li data-start=758 data-end=793><p data-start=760 data-end=793><strong data-start=760 data-end=771>Engine:</strong> 2.5L 4-Cylinder Gas</p></li><li data-start=794 data-end=825><p data-start=796 data-end=825><strong data-start=796 data-end=813>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</p></li><li data-start=826 data-end=863><p data-start=828 data-end=863><strong data-start=828 data-end=843>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive</p></li><li data-start=864 data-end=892><p data-start=866 data-end=892><strong data-start=866 data-end=879>Odometer:</strong> 191,600 KM</p></li><li data-start=893 data-end=923><p data-start=895 data-end=923><strong data-start=895 data-end=903>VIN:</strong> 1GKKNKLA6JZ180113</p></li><li data-start=924 data-end=954><p data-start=926 data-end=954><strong data-start=926 data-end=941>Body Style:</strong> 4-Door SUV</p></li><li data-start=955 data-end=996><p data-start=957 data-end=996><strong data-start=957 data-end=969>Seating:</strong> 7-Passenger with 3rd Row</p></li></ul><hr data-start=998 data-end=1001 /><h3 data-start=1003 data-end=1038>⭐ <strong data-start=1009 data-end=1038>Key Features & Highlights</strong></h3><ul data-start=1040 data-end=1810><li data-start=1040 data-end=1113><p data-start=1042 data-end=1113>💺 <strong data-start=1045 data-end=1069>7-Passenger Capacity</strong> – Includes convenient <strong data-start=1092 data-end=1111>3rd-row seating</strong></p></li><li data-start=1114 data-end=1169><p data-start=1116 data-end=1169>🎥 <strong data-start=1119 data-end=1137>Reverse Camera</strong> – Safer parking and reversing</p></li><li data-start=1170 data-end=1249><p data-start=1172 data-end=1249>🗝️ <strong data-start=1176 data-end=1205>Keyless Go </strong>Push-button start for added convenience</p></li><li data-start=1250 data-end=1325><p data-start=1252 data-end=1325>🖥️ <strong data-start=1256 data-end=1323>AM/FM Radio with Satellite Capability & Vocal Assist Telematics</strong></p></li><li data-start=1326 data-end=1402><p data-start=1328 data-end=1402>❄️ <strong data-start=1331 data-end=1351>Air Conditioning</strong> – Comfortable climate control for all passengers</p></li><li data-start=1403 data-end=1466><p data-start=1405 data-end=1466>📡 <strong data-start=1408 data-end=1433>Satellite Radio Ready</strong> – Stay entertained on the road</p></li><li data-start=1467 data-end=1522><p data-start=1469 data-end=1522>🧵 <strong data-start=1472 data-end=1494>Cloth Bucket Seats</strong> – Comfortable and durable</p></li><li data-start=1523 data-end=1593><p data-start=1525 data-end=1593>🔁 <strong data-start=1528 data-end=1574>Adjustable Steering Wheel & Cruise Control</strong> – Drive your way</p></li><li data-start=1594 data-end=1656><p data-start=1596 data-end=1656><strong data-start=1599 data-end=1634>Power Windows, Locks, & Mirrors</strong> – Total convenience</p></li><li data-start=1657 data-end=1705><p data-start=1659 data-end=1705>🔒 <strong data-start=1662 data-end=1703>ABS, Power Steering, and Rear Defrost</strong></p></li><li data-start=1706 data-end=1752><p data-start=1708 data-end=1752>🏠 <strong data-start=1711 data-end=1728>Hard Top Roof</strong> – Sleek and practical</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=1817 data-end=1852> </h3><p data-start=1853 data-end=2091> </p>

2018 GMC Acadia

191,600 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12562655

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1748106688
  2. 1748106688
  3. 1748106688
  4. 1748106688
  5. 1748106688
  6. 1748106688
  7. 1748106688
  8. 1748106688
  9. 1748106688
  10. 1748106688
  11. 1748106688
  12. 1748106688
  13. 1748106688
  14. 1748106689
  15. 1748106689
  16. 1748106689
  17. 1748106689
  18. 1748106689
  19. 1748106689
  20. 1748106689
  21. 1748106689
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNKLA6JZ180113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JZ180113
  • Mileage 191,600 KM

Vehicle Description

🚙 For Sale: 2018 GMC Acadia SLE – Spacious, Versatile, and Family-Ready

✅ Dealer #4660 – Trusted pre-owned vehicles

✅ Certified and Safety Inspected
✅ In-house and bank financing available

📍 The Car Guy Inc. – 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB
Price: Please contact

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV for the whole family? This 2018 GMC Acadia SLE offers seating for 7 passengers, modern convenience features, and the versatility to handle everyday driving or long road trips with ease. Finished in a white exterior with a black cloth interior, it combines a clean look with practical design.

📊 Vehicle Overview

  • Trim: SLE

  • Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder Gas

  • Transmission: Automatic

  • Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive

  • Odometer: 191,600 KM

  • VIN: 1GKKNKLA6JZ180113

  • Body Style: 4-Door SUV

  • Seating: 7-Passenger with 3rd Row

⭐ Key Features & Highlights

  • 💺 7-Passenger Capacity – Includes convenient 3rd-row seating

  • 🎥 Reverse Camera – Safer parking and reversing

  • 🗝️ Keyless Go Push-button start for added convenience

  • 🖥️ AM/FM Radio with Satellite Capability & Vocal Assist Telematics

  • ❄️ Air Conditioning – Comfortable climate control for all passengers

  • 📡 Satellite Radio Ready – Stay entertained on the road

  • 🧵 Cloth Bucket Seats – Comfortable and durable

  • 🔁 Adjustable Steering Wheel & Cruise Control – Drive your way

  • Power Windows, Locks, & Mirrors – Total convenience

  • 🔒 ABS, Power Steering, and Rear Defrost

  • 🏠 Hard Top Roof – Sleek and practical

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS 126,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 186,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 124,650 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2018 GMC Acadia