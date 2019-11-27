Menu
2018 GMC Acadia

SLE BLUETOOTH HEATED FRONT SEATS KEYLESS ENTRY BACKUP CAMERA

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE BLUETOOTH HEATED FRONT SEATS KEYLESS ENTRY BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,584KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4373937
  • Stock #: 86982
  • VIN: 1GKKNSLSXJZ219617
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Stability control, start button, traction control, 6-speed A/T, satellite radio, A/C, AUX input, bluetooth connectivity, communication system, cruise control, WiFi hotspot capability, remote keyless entry, CD player, USB ports, voice recognition system, heated front seats, cloth interior, leather wrapped steering wheel, blind spot warning, brake assist, hill decent control, parking distance sensor, backup camera and so much more!

Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.

Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says "I love my car!"

Powertrain
  • 6-Speed Automatic
Additional Features
  • DOHC
  • ENGINE
  • TRANSMISSION
  • 3.6L V6
  • SIDI

