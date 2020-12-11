2018 GMC Acadia

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Navigation from Telematics Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (193 hp [144 kW] @ 6300 188 lb-ft of torque @ 4400 rpm [253.8 N-m]) (STD)

