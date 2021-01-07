+ taxes & licensing
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Looking for a well equipped SUV with All-Wheel Drive and room for 6 people and their gear? Check out this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2018 GMC Acadia that just arrived on trade in luxurious SLT-2 trim. Accident-free, lots of factory warranty remaining plus great features such as: heated leather seating, navigation, optional 2nd row heated bucket seats, remote starter, power tailgate, Driver Alert Package II w/forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, rear cross traffic alert and blind sport monitoring.
