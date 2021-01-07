Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Acadia

47,815 KM

Details Description Features

$33,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Acadia

2018 GMC Acadia

SLT w/6 Passenger Leather Seating *Local Trade*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Acadia

SLT w/6 Passenger Leather Seating *Local Trade*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 6603878
  2. 6603878
  3. 6603878
  4. 6603878
  5. 6603878
  6. 6603878
Contact Seller

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

47,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6603878
  • Stock #: 211711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 47,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a well equipped SUV with All-Wheel Drive and room for 6 people and their gear? Check out this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2018 GMC Acadia that just arrived on trade in luxurious SLT-2 trim. Accident-free, lots of factory warranty remaining plus great features such as: heated leather seating, navigation, optional 2nd row heated bucket seats, remote starter, power tailgate, Driver Alert Package II w/forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, rear cross traffic alert and blind sport monitoring.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2016 Acura MDX Tech ...
 94,137 KM
$29,000 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Larami...
 12,253 KM
$63,000 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Legacy S...
 33,930 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory