2018 GMC Acadia

Listing ID: 7437245

Stock #: 215831

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 73,201 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Keeping Assist Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.