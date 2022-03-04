Menu
2018 GMC Acadia

51,001 KM

Details Description Features

$48,727

+ tax & licensing
$48,727

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Acadia

2018 GMC Acadia

Denali AWD | Navigation | Power Liftgate

2018 GMC Acadia

Denali AWD | Navigation | Power Liftgate

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$48,727

+ taxes & licensing

51,001KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8454207
  • Stock #: F4GVY2
  • VIN: 1GKKNXLS5JZ182926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Cocoa/Shale
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 17928 kilometers below market average!

2018 GMC Acadia Denali 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic AWD Crimson Red Tintcoat

Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation System, Hands Free Power Liftgate, 8 Way Power Front Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, AWD, Cocoa/Shale w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 6-Passenger (2-2-2 Seating Configuration), Bose Premium 8-Speaker System, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim.


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Bucket Seats
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Memory Package, recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
Display, enhanced driver instrument information 8" multi-colour configurable
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Fog lamps, front projector type
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Grille, signature Denali
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high-beam (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Liftgate, power programmable, hands free
Roof rails, bright
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.16 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Exhaust, dual
GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System (Includes all-wheel drive disconnect.)
Trailering Package includes factory-installed hitch 4000 lb. towing, 7-pin wiring harness, Class III hitch, (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and Active Tow
Door locks, rear child security
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Air bags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Forward Collision Alert (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Front Pedestrian Braking (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II. Will be substituted with (UGN) Forward Automatic Braking when (PCH) Technology Package is ordered.)
Safety Alert Seat (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tra...
Audio system feature, Bose premium 8-speaker system with sub-woofer
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar service...
Premium Audio
Automatic
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
Mirrors-Memory
Seat-Power Passenger
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Seat-Memory
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

