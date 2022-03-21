$40,900+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia
Denali, LOCAL MANITOBA VEHICLE, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
$40,900
- Listing ID: 8720324
- Stock #: 221941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 115,617 KM
Vehicle Description
* Local Manitoba Vehicle * All Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Power Tilt Steering Wheel * Backup Camera With Surround Vision * Front and Rear Parking Sensors * Blind Spot Monitor * Lane Keep Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Adaptive Cruise Control * Front Collision Alert * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Memory Driver Seat * Heated Front & Rear Seats * Cooled Front Seats * 3rd Row Seats * 3-Way Climate Control * 8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System * Premium Bose Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * 120V Power Outlet * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Mirrors * Heated Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers * Power Liftgate * Front Fog Lights * Summer Mats * Roof Rails
Vehicle Features
