Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Acadia

115,617 KM

Details Description Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Acadia

2018 GMC Acadia

Denali, LOCAL MANITOBA VEHICLE, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Acadia

Denali, LOCAL MANITOBA VEHICLE, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8720324
  • Stock #: 221941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 115,617 KM

Vehicle Description

* Local Manitoba Vehicle * All Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Power Tilt Steering Wheel * Backup Camera With Surround Vision * Front and Rear Parking Sensors * Blind Spot Monitor * Lane Keep Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Adaptive Cruise Control * Front Collision Alert * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Memory Driver Seat * Heated Front & Rear Seats * Cooled Front Seats * 3rd Row Seats * 3-Way Climate Control * 8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System * Premium Bose Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * 120V Power Outlet * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Mirrors * Heated Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers * Power Liftgate * Front Fog Lights * Summer Mats * Roof Rails

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 145,038 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima LX, ...
 157,423 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 135,993 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory