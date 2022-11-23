$26,709+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia
Denali New Transmission | Newer Tires
191,899KM
Used
- VIN: 1GKKNXLS0JZ243910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Fog lamps, front projector type
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Grille, signature Denali
Liftgate, power programmable, hands free
Roof rails, bright
Power Windows
All Wheel Drive
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.16 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Exhaust, dual
GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System (Includes all-wheel drive disconnect.)
Trailering Package includes factory-installed hitch 4000 lb. towing, 7-pin wiring harness, Class III hitch, (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and Active Tow
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Door locks, rear child security
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Air bags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Front Pedestrian Braking (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tra...
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
STEERING WHEEL
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Memory Package, recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
Display, enhanced driver instrument information 8" multi-colour configurable
Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
HEATED
Audio system feature, Bose premium 8-speaker system with sub-woofer
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar service...
Premium Audio
MEMORY MIRRORS
Automatic
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
