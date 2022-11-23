2018 GMC Acadia

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Air Bags

Child-Safety Locks

Door locks, rear child security

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Horn, dual-note

Rear seat reminder

Air bags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

Following Distance Indicator (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)

Front Pedestrian Braking (Included with (BGP) Driver Alert Package II.)

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...