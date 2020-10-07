2018 GMC Canyon

Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Rear Vision Camera

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Pickup box

Smart Device Integration

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Fog lamps, front

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Console, overhead

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

CornerStep, rear bumper

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Door handles, body-colour

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Defogger, rear-window electric

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls

Driver Restriction Features

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Cruise control, electronic, automatic

Mouldings, chrome beltline

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)

Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac

Differential, automatic locking rear

Frame, fully-boxed

Steering, electric power-assist

Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)

Headlamps, projector-type with LED signature

Lamps, cargo area cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror

Glass, windshield shade band

Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome

Tailgate, locking

Tailgate handle, Black

Interior trim, aluminum

Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)

Console, floor, front compartment, custom

Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual

Speedometer, miles/kilometers

Instrument panel, soft-touch materials

Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down

Theft-deterrent system, immobilization

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors

Lighting, interior, dual reading

Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)

Requires Subscription

Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...

GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar servic...