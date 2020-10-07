Menu
2018 GMC Canyon

56,900 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

4WD

Location

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

56,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5934783
  • Stock #: T21025A
  • VIN: 1GTG6CEN4J1289964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear Vision Camera
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Pickup box
Smart Device Integration
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Fog lamps, front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Door handles, body-colour
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Driver Restriction Features
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
Headlamps, projector-type with LED signature
Lamps, cargo area cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Tailgate, locking
Tailgate handle, Black
Interior trim, aluminum
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar servic...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned...

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

