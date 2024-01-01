Menu
The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is more than just a pickup truck, its a statement of style, power, and sophistication. Whether youre navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures, the Sierra Denali delivers an unparalleled driving experience that sets it apart from the competition. Its blend of luxurious interior, cutting-edge technology, and robust performance makes it an ideal choice for those who refuse to compromise on comfort or capability. With its advanced safety features and premium design, the Sierra Denali ensures that every journey is not only enjoyable but also secure. This truck is perfect for drivers who demand the best of both worlds: the ruggedness of a powerful pickup and the elegance of a high-end vehicle. The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali truly embodies the pinnacle of what a modern truck can offer.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI</strong><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Ventilated Seats</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver & Passenger Seat</li> <li>Power Rear Slide Window</li> <li>Power Adjustable Pedals</li> <li>Garage Door Transmitter</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Lane Departure Alert</li> <li>Lane Keep Assist</li> <li>Hill Start Assist</li> <li>Proactive Roll Avoidance</li> <li>Parking Distance Sensor</li> <li>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</li> <li>Trailer Sway Control</li> <li>Hill Descent Control</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Stability Control</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>DVD Player</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>Wireless Phone Charging</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>6-Speaker</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>6.2L V8 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission </li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

66,500 KM

Details Description

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali - 6.2L, DVD!!Sunroof, Rmt Start, Htd Leather & Wheel!!!

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali - 6.2L, DVD!!Sunroof, Rmt Start, Htd Leather & Wheel!!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,500KM
VIN 3GTU2PEJ6JG131498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28999P
  • Mileage 66,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

2018 GMC Sierra 1500