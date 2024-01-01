$44,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali - 6.2L, DVD!!Sunroof, Rmt Start, Htd Leather & Wheel!!!
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali - 6.2L, DVD!!Sunroof, Rmt Start, Htd Leather & Wheel!!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTU2PEJ6JG131498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 28999P
- Mileage 66,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is more than just a pickup truck, it's a statement of style, power, and sophistication. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures, the Sierra Denali delivers an unparalleled driving experience that sets it apart from the competition. Its blend of luxurious interior, cutting-edge technology, and robust performance makes it an ideal choice for those who refuse to compromise on comfort or capability. With its advanced safety features and premium design, the Sierra Denali ensures that every journey is not only enjoyable but also secure. This truck is perfect for drivers who demand the best of both worlds: the ruggedness of a powerful pickup and the elegance of a high-end vehicle. The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali truly embodies the pinnacle of what a modern truck can offer.
FEATURES OF THE 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Ventilated Seats
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Power Rear Slide Window
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Garage Door Transmitter
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Lane Departure Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Proactive Roll Avoidance
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Sway Control
- Hill Descent Control
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
TECHNOLOGY
- 8-Inch Touch-Screen
- DVD Player
- SiriusXM
- Navigation
- Wireless Phone Charging
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- 6-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
- 6.2L V8 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD - LOADED!!! Well Maintained Vehicle!!! 102,250 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD - Sunroof, Htd Steering & Leather !! 86,250 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab - Local MB Owner!!Loaded!!! 85,500 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2018 GMC Sierra 1500