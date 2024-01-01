Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

92,250 KM

Details Description

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali - CLEAN CARFAX!! Sunrf, Htd Lthr & Rmt St

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali - CLEAN CARFAX!! Sunrf, Htd Lthr & Rmt St

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,250KM
VIN 3GTU2PEJXJG576150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28979P
  • Mileage 92,250 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is more than just a pickup truck, it's a statement of luxury and capability. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling tough terrain, the Sierra 1500 Denali delivers a driving experience that is both powerful and sophisticated. For those who demand the best, the Sierra 1500 Denali is the ultimate choice. With its blend of high-end materials, cutting-edge technology, and robust performance, the Sierra 1500 Denali sets a new standard in the full-size pickup segment. It's designed to meet the needs of drivers who refuse to compromise on comfort, style, or functionality. From its commanding exterior to its plush interior and formidable engine, every aspect of the Sierra 1500 Denali is crafted to provide an unparalleled driving experience.

FEATURES OF THE 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 Denali
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Ventilated Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Rear Slide Window
  • Power Adjustable Pedals
  • Garage Door Transmitter

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Proactive Roll Avoidance
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • SiriusXM
  • Navigation
  • Wireless Phone Charging
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • 6-Speaker

PERFORMANCE
  • 6.2L V8 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

2018 GMC Sierra 1500