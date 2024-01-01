$40,999+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali - CLEAN CARFAX!! Sunrf, Htd Lthr & Rmt St
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,250KM
VIN 3GTU2PEJXJG576150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 28979P
- Mileage 92,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is more than just a pickup truck, it's a statement of luxury and capability. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling tough terrain, the Sierra 1500 Denali delivers a driving experience that is both powerful and sophisticated. For those who demand the best, the Sierra 1500 Denali is the ultimate choice. With its blend of high-end materials, cutting-edge technology, and robust performance, the Sierra 1500 Denali sets a new standard in the full-size pickup segment. It's designed to meet the needs of drivers who refuse to compromise on comfort, style, or functionality. From its commanding exterior to its plush interior and formidable engine, every aspect of the Sierra 1500 Denali is crafted to provide an unparalleled driving experience.
FEATURES OF THE 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 Denali
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Ventilated Seats
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Power Rear Slide Window
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Garage Door Transmitter
- Rear View Camera
- Lane Departure Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Proactive Roll Avoidance
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Sway Control
- Hill Descent Control
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- 8-Inch Touch-Screen
- SiriusXM
- Navigation
- Wireless Phone Charging
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- 6-Speaker
- 6.2L V8 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
