2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Steering

Stabilitrak

brakes

headlamps

steering column

WINDOWS

4-wheel antilock

Seat

electric power steering (EPS) assist

rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)

4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

rack-and-pinion

stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control

Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...

steering wheel-mounted

single-zone

to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature

manual Tilt-Wheel

power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab

included and only available with (PDD) Sierra Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab

included and only available with (PCR) Sierra Fleet Convenience Package.)