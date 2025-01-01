Menu
Local Truck | Low Kilometers | Satellite Radio Capability | Heated Mirrors Rugged reliability meets modern safety in this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500. With only 59,950 km on the odometer, this used pickup is ready for many more years of dependable service. Key Features: - Teen Driver mode for customizable safety settings - StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance - High-intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam headlamps with LED signature - Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist for improved handling - 60/40 folding rear bench seat for versatile cargo options - DURALIFE rotors on 4-wheel disc brakes for extended brake life - Multiple airbags for comprehensive occupant protection Experience the perfect blend of power and safety at Birchwood Ford. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca to schedule a test drive or speak with our knowledgeable sales team about this exceptional Sierra 1500. Dont miss your chance to own a piece of GMCs renowned truck engineering act now! Dealer permit #4454

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

59,950 KM

$34,670

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 5.3 Liter | Local Truck | Low Kilometers

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 5.3 Liter | Local Truck | Low Kilometers

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$34,670

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,950KM
VIN 3GTU2LEC0JG100449

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,950 KM

Local Truck | Low Kilometers | Satellite Radio Capability | Heated Mirrors
Rugged reliability meets modern safety in this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500. With only 59,950 km on the odometer, this used pickup is ready for many more years of dependable service.

Key Features:
- Teen Driver mode for customizable safety settings
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance
- High-intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam headlamps with LED signature
- Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist for improved handling
- 60/40 folding rear bench seat for versatile cargo options
- DURALIFE rotors on 4-wheel disc brakes for extended brake life
- Multiple airbags for comprehensive occupant protection

Experience the perfect blend of power and safety at Birchwood Ford. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca to schedule a test drive or speak with our knowledgeable sales team about this exceptional Sierra 1500. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of GMC's renowned truck engineering act now!
Dealer permit #4454

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Airbags

Steering
Stabilitrak
brakes
headlamps
steering column
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Seat
electric power steering (EPS) assist
rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
steering wheel-mounted
single-zone
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
manual Tilt-Wheel
power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab
included and only available with (PDD) Sierra Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab
included and only available with (PCR) Sierra Fleet Convenience Package.)
3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab model.)

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$34,670

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2018 GMC Sierra 1500