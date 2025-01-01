$34,670+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 5.3 Liter | Local Truck | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 59,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Truck | Low Kilometers | Satellite Radio Capability | Heated Mirrors
Rugged reliability meets modern safety in this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500. With only 59,950 km on the odometer, this used pickup is ready for many more years of dependable service.
Key Features:
- Teen Driver mode for customizable safety settings
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance
- High-intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam headlamps with LED signature
- Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist for improved handling
- 60/40 folding rear bench seat for versatile cargo options
- DURALIFE rotors on 4-wheel disc brakes for extended brake life
- Multiple airbags for comprehensive occupant protection
Experience the perfect blend of power and safety at Birchwood Ford. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca to schedule a test drive or speak with our knowledgeable sales team about this exceptional Sierra 1500. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of GMC's renowned truck engineering act now!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
