Power Sunroof | Z71 Off Road Package | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Trailering Package | Wireless Charging | Navigation Discover the perfect blend of power and luxury with this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. With its rugged 4WD capability and spacious crew cab, this truck is ready for any adventure or job site. The Dark Slate Metallic exterior exudes sophistication, while the Jet Black interior provides comfort for up to 5 passengers. Key Features: - Powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - Power-adjustable pedals and telescoping steering column for optimal driving position - Trailer hitch with 7-pin and 4-pin connectors for versatile towing options - All-Terrain Package for enhanced off-road capabilities Experience the reliability and performance of this well-maintained GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. With only 108,137 km on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left to serve you. Ready to take it for a spin? Contact Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process. Our team is here to answer any questions and ensure you find the perfect truck for your needs. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

108,137 KM

$37,041

+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 5.3L V8 | All-Terrain Premium Package | Sunroof

13083344

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 5.3L V8 | All-Terrain Premium Package | Sunroof

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$37,041

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,137KM
VIN 3GTU2NEC7JG370547

  • Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,137 KM

Power Sunroof | Z71 Off Road Package | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Trailering Package | Wireless Charging | Navigation
Discover the perfect blend of power and luxury with this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. With its rugged 4WD capability and spacious crew cab, this truck is ready for any adventure or job site. The Dark Slate Metallic exterior exudes sophistication, while the Jet Black interior provides comfort for up to 5 passengers.

Key Features:
- Powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Power-adjustable pedals and telescoping steering column for optimal driving position
- Trailer hitch with 7-pin and 4-pin connectors for versatile towing options
- All-Terrain Package for enhanced off-road capabilities

Experience the reliability and performance of this well-maintained GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. With only 108,137 km on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left to serve you. Ready to take it for a spin? Contact Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process. Our team is here to answer any questions and ensure you find the perfect truck for your needs.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Air Conditioning
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Theft-deterrent system

Airbags
Rear Vision Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Fog Lamps

Steering
Stabilitrak
Visors
PEDALS
brakes
headlamps
steering column
DIFFERENTIAL
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seat
blackwall
Tire
Mirror
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
electric power steering (EPS) assist
unauthorized entry
inside rearview auto-dimming
power-adjustable
3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
deep-tinted
heavy-duty locking rear
power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
spare P265/70R17 all-season
active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider.)
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
thin profile LED
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$37,041

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 GMC Sierra 1500