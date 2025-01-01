$37,041+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT 5.3L V8 | All-Terrain Premium Package | Sunroof
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$37,041
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 108,137 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Sunroof | Z71 Off Road Package | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Trailering Package | Wireless Charging | Navigation
Discover the perfect blend of power and luxury with this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. With its rugged 4WD capability and spacious crew cab, this truck is ready for any adventure or job site. The Dark Slate Metallic exterior exudes sophistication, while the Jet Black interior provides comfort for up to 5 passengers.
Key Features:
- Powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Power-adjustable pedals and telescoping steering column for optimal driving position
- Trailer hitch with 7-pin and 4-pin connectors for versatile towing options
- All-Terrain Package for enhanced off-road capabilities
Experience the reliability and performance of this well-maintained GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. With only 108,137 km on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left to serve you. Ready to take it for a spin? Contact Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process. Our team is here to answer any questions and ensure you find the perfect truck for your needs.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
