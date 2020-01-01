Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4502916
  • Stock #: 203201
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC2JG334135
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

