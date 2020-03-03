Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE *Always Owned In MB!*

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE *Always Owned In MB!*

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,385KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4789815
  • Stock #: 18GS87458
  • VIN: 3GTU2MECXJG187458
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Always owned in Manitoba! features include heated front seats, backup camera, WiFi hot spot, On Star and lots more!* Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Live chat with our sales team is also available on our website! Available no payments for 90 days (O.A.C.) with no money down, contact us for details! Save time and apply for financing on-line at www.winnipegkia.com! Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • WiFi Hotspot

