2018 GMC Sierra 1500

56,545 KM

Details Description Features

$28,977

+ tax & licensing
$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Reg Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Reg Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale Price

$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

56,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5938143
  • Stock #: F3KG9K
  • VIN: 1GTN2MEC9JZ111377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 56,545 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Dark Slate SLE 4x4, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black Cloth, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 6-Speaker Audio System, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Premium audio system: GMC Infotainment System, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trailering Equipment.


Recent Arrival! V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Windows-Power

