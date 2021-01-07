Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

55,991 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Denali 6.2L! No Accidents!

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

55,991KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6501646
  • Stock #: F3T426
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJXJG383545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade! Clean Carfax!
Vehicle may not be exactly as shown.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
tilt steering
remote start
Universal Garage Door Opener
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
active OnStar service a

