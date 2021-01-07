Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

45,385 KM

$37,499

+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

SLE 4x4 Crew Cab | Remote Start | Dual Climate

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

45,385KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6510016
  • Stock #: 210971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 45,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 45,385, One Owner McNaught Original Vehicle, 5.3L V8 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Radio,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Remote Keyless Entry,Seating for 6,Sirius XM Radio (Free for 3 Months on us),Engine Block Heater,17" Aluminum Wheels,Quicksilver Metallic Exterior Paint,Jet Black Cloth Interior,Trailering Package.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Tonneau Cover,Molded Splash Guards,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Total-Plus Limited Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

