2018 GMC Sierra 1500

119,832 KM

Details Description Features

$37,309

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

SLE Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

119,832KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 119,832 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Summit White

6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6-Speaker Audio System, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Kodiak, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Premium audio system: GMC Infotainment System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trailering Equipment.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

