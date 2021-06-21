Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

31,032 KM

$56,454

+ tax & licensing
Denali Crew Cab | 4WD | 6.2L V8

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$56,454

+ taxes & licensing

31,032KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7386893
  • Stock #: F44CXE
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJ6JG606292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44CXE
  • Mileage 31,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
tilt steering
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Interior
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
headlamps
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
auxiliary jack
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
active OnStar service a
voice-activated technology for radio and phone
8" diagonal Colour Touch Screen Navigation with GMC Infotainment System
high-performance LED headlamps with GMC signature LED lighting
AM/FM/SiriusXM
HD Radio with USB ports

