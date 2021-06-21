Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

102,752 KM

Details

$44,721

+ tax & licensing
$44,721

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$44,721

+ taxes & licensing

102,752KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7512426
  • Stock #: F45CXC
  • VIN: 3GTU2NER2JG331773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F45CXC
  • Mileage 102,752 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
remote start
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
tilt steering
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

