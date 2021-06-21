2018 GMC Sierra 1500

$44,721 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 7 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7512426

7512426 Stock #: F45CXC

F45CXC VIN: 3GTU2NER2JG331773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F45CXC

Mileage 102,752 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Xenon Headlights tinted windows Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning remote start Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Convenience tilt steering Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Rear View Camera Adjustable Pedals Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.