Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

42,301 KM

Details Description

$49,698

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,698

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab 4X4 | All Terrain Package | Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab 4X4 | All Terrain Package | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 7755276
  2. 7755276
  3. 7755276
  4. 7755276
  5. 7755276
  6. 7755276
  7. 7755276
  8. 7755276
  9. 7755276
  10. 7755276
  11. 7755276
  12. 7755276
  13. 7755276
  14. 7755276
  15. 7755276
  16. 7755276
  17. 7755276
  18. 7755276
  19. 7755276
  20. 7755276
  21. 7755276
  22. 7755276
  23. 7755276
  24. 7755276
  25. 7755276
Contact Seller

$49,698

+ taxes & licensing

42,301KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7755276
  • Stock #: F47FGY
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC2JG184429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 32,882 KM
$39,605 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 30,730 KM
$65,997 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit Co...
 35,200 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory