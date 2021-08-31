2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Interior ColourDark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
Body StylePickup Truck
Fuel TypeGasoline
Drive Type4-Wheel Drive
Engine8-cylinder
Doors4-door
Mileage101,016 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Front air conditioning
Cloth Seat Trim
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PDD) Sierra Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regu...
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Pickup box (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered on Regular Cab.)
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Automatic Transmission
Xenon Headlights
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Remote Locking Tailgate
Door handles, black
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Tire, spare P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.)
Grille surround, chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)
Bumper, front chrome lower
Active aero shutters
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
6-Speaker Audio System
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Trailering equipment
E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE
Remote Keyless Entry Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
Floor mats, rubberized-vinyl front
Floor mats, rubberized-vinyl rear for Crew Cab and Double Cab models only
AUDIO SYSTEM, 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM with USB ports, auxiliary jack, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, voice command pass-through to phone
MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Black,
BED LINER, SPRAY-ON Pickup box bed liner with GMC logo consisting of high pressure, chemically bonded, sprayed-on polyurea & polyurethane liner formulation. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured, non-sk...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first);
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.