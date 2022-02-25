Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

110,500 KM

Details Description

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Z-71 -SUNROOF/LEATHER-

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Z-71 -SUNROOF/LEATHER-

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

110,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8359458
  • Stock #: 110K RED 7883
  • VIN: 3GTU2NECXJG227883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110K RED 7883
  • Mileage 110,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Consumer Choice Award 2021/2022 Winners! Low rate dealer arranged financing available! At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".

Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

