Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

98,355 KM

Details Description Features

$35,794

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,794

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" 4WD | Crew Cab | 5.3L V8

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" 4WD | Crew Cab | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$35,794

+ taxes & licensing

98,355KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8363589
  • Stock #: F4FH1D
  • VIN: 3GTU2LEC1JG155900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CARDINAL RED
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4FH1D
  • Mileage 98,355 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Base EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Cardinal Red

6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Black Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Rear Step Bumper, Remote Locking Tailgate, Tilt Steering Wheel.


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Front air conditioning
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab model.)
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PDD) Sierra Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regu...
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Pickup box (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered on Regular Cab.)
Xenon Headlights
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Door handles, black
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Grille surround, chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)
Bumper, front chrome lower
Active aero shutters
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
6-Speaker Audio System
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 30,700 KM
$93,977 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 31,600 KM
$48,899 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 200,646 KM
$29,755 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory