2018 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" 4WD | Crew Cab | 5.3L V8
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
$35,794
- Listing ID: 8363589
- Stock #: F4FH1D
- VIN: 3GTU2LEC1JG155900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CARDINAL RED
- Interior Colour Dark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,355 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Base EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Cardinal Red
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Black Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Rear Step Bumper, Remote Locking Tailgate, Tilt Steering Wheel.
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
