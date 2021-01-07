Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 2500

58,400 KM

Details

$69,933

+ tax & licensing
$69,933

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 2500

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$69,933

+ taxes & licensing

58,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6375315
  Stock #: F3R8BF
  VIN: 1GT12UEY4JF155279

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3R8BF
  • Mileage 58,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power
Pedals-Adjustable

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

