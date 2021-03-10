Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 2500

101,000 KM

$57,949

+ tax & licensing
$57,949

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 2500

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE Crew Cab | 4WD | 6.6L V8 Diesel

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE Crew Cab | 4WD | 6.6L V8 Diesel

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$57,949

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6779192
  • Stock #: F3VTGB
  • VIN: 1GT12SEY5JF182771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Silver

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black Cloth, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, Bluetooth® For Phone, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, Body-Colour Pwr-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Deep-Tinted Glass, Digital Steering Assist, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, HD Radio, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Cargo Box Lighting, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Rubberized-Vinyl Front Floor Mats, Rubberized-Vinyl Rear Floor Mats, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering Equipment.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot offers a fast and reliable Internet connection for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires co

