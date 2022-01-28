2018 GMC Sierra 2500

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags Crew Cab: Single-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions (With (ZW9) pickup box ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and only availab...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Grille surround, chrome
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with GMC signature LED lighting
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.) (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Mirror caps, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Mouldings, bodyside, body-colour
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
HD Radio
6-Speaker Audio System
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot offers a fast and reliable Internet connection for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating, heated driver and front passenger
Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger
auxiliary jack
Underbody Shield, frame-mounted shields includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable vertical trailering, upper glass, manual-folding and extending, Black includes integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 square inch convex mirror ...
Engine, Vortec 6.0L Variable Valve Timing V8 SFI E85-compatible, FlexFuel capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR below 10,000 lbs. 360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm), (GVWR 10,000 lbs. or above ...
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
8 Cyl Engine
LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot offers a fast and reliable Internet connection for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires co
AM/FM/SiriusXM
HD Radio with USB ports
8" diagonal Colour Touch Screen with GMC Infotainment System
voice-activated technology for radio and phone (Upgradeable to (IO6)
BED LINER, SPRAY-ON Pickup box bed liner with GMC logo consisting of high pressure, chemically bonded, sprayed-on polyurea & polyurethane liner formulation. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured, non-sk...
SLE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE for Crew Cab and Double Cab, includes (JF4) power-adjustable pedals, (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (A48) power sliding rear window and (C49) rear-window defogger
HD SLE PREFERRED PLUS PACKAGE includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster when ordered with (AZ3) front 40/20/40 split-bench seat only, (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter system, (T3U) front fog lamps, (C49) rear window defogger, (CJ2) dual-zone automat...
GOOSENECK / 5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE Hitch platform to accept Gooseneck or Fifth wheel hitch. Includes Hitch platform with tray to accept ball and drilled box holes with caps installed, box mounted 7-pin trailer harness (similar to (UY2) harness).
LPO, HITCH PACKAGE Gooseneck ball and chain tiedown kit with case
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.