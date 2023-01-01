2018 GMC Terrain

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 5 , 0 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10138158

10138158 Stock #: 3430

3430 VIN: 3GKALTEV1JL328182

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 235,029 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.