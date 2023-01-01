Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Terrain

42,489 KM

Details Features

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Hyundai

204-774-5373

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

  1. 10168200
  2. 10168200
  3. 10168200
  4. 10168200
  5. 10168200
  6. 10168200
  7. 10168200
  8. 10168200
  9. 10168200
  10. 10168200
  11. 10168200
  12. 10168200
  13. 10168200
  14. 10168200
  15. 10168200
  16. 10168200
  17. 10168200
  18. 10168200
  19. 10168200
  20. 10168200
  21. 10168200
  22. 10168200
  23. 10168200
  24. 10168200
Contact Seller

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,489KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10168200
  • Stock #: 3450A
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV5JL319257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3450A
  • Mileage 42,489 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 50,264 KM
$25,446 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 64,011 KM
$27,561 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 21,244 KM
$32,478 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-5373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory