2018 GMC Terrain

Hill Descent Control

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Air Bags

air bag

Rear Vision Camera

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Horn, dual-note

Air bags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...