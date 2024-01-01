$18,888+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 6276
- Mileage 143,166 KM
Vehicle Description
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, ONSTAR, XENON HEADLIGHTS, 5 PASSENGER, POWER DRIVER SEAT, REAR DEFOGGER, ABS, CLOTH SEATS, POWER LOCKS, REMOTE START, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AM/FM, KEYLESS GO, POWER WINDOWS, TRACTION CONTROL
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.
Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Excell
Email Auto Excell
Auto Excell
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4070