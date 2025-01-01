$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLT
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # JL142683
- Mileage 187,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer #4660
Fresh Safety
Fully Loaded
Clean Title
Features & Specifications:
Mechanical:
- All-Wheel Drive
- 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
- Automatic Transmission
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Exterior:
- HID Xenon Headlights
- Stylish Black Exterior
Interior:
- Leather Seating
- Heated Seats (Driver & Passenger)
- Memory Seat for Driver
- Power Driver & Passenger Seats
Convenience & Comfort:
- Power Locks & Windows
- Power Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Air Conditioning
- Remote Start
- Rear Defogger
Media & Connectivity:
- Navigation System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- AM/FM Radio
- OnStar
Safety:
- Back-Up Camera
- Roll Sensing Curtain Airbags
- Air Bags for Driver & Passenger
This AWD 4DR vehicle combines comfort, convenience, and safety with high-end features like leather seating, a navigation system, and heated seats. Contact us today for more details or to schedule a test drive!
