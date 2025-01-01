2018 GMC Terrain

Menu
<p data-start=272 data-end=302><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong data-start=272 data-end=302>Dealer #4660</strong></span></p><p data-start=272 data-end=302><em><strong data-start=272 data-end=302>Fresh Safety</strong></em></p><p data-start=272 data-end=302><em><strong data-start=272 data-end=302>Fully Loaded</strong></em></p><p data-start=272 data-end=302><em><strong data-start=272 data-end=302>Clean Title</strong></em></p><p data-start=272 data-end=302><strong data-start=272 data-end=302>Features & Specifications:</strong></p><ul data-start=304 data-end=1059><li data-start=304 data-end=446><p data-start=306 data-end=323><strong data-start=306 data-end=321>Mechanical:</strong></p><ul data-start=326 data-end=446><li data-start=326 data-end=345>All-Wheel Drive</li><li data-start=348 data-end=374>2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine</li><li data-start=377 data-end=403>Automatic Transmission</li><li data-start=406 data-end=446>Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)</li></ul></li><li data-start=448 data-end=521><p data-start=450 data-end=465><strong data-start=450 data-end=463>Exterior:</strong></p><ul data-start=468 data-end=521><li data-start=468 data-end=492>HID Xenon Headlights</li><li data-start=495 data-end=521>Stylish Black Exterior</li></ul></li><li data-start=523 data-end=668><p data-start=525 data-end=540><strong data-start=525 data-end=538>Interior:</strong></p><ul data-start=543 data-end=668><li data-start=543 data-end=562>Leather Seating</li><li data-start=565 data-end=602>Heated Seats (Driver & Passenger)</li><li data-start=605 data-end=631>Memory Seat for Driver</li><li data-start=634 data-end=668>Power Driver & Passenger Seats</li></ul></li><li data-start=670 data-end=831><p data-start=672 data-end=700><strong data-start=672 data-end=698>Convenience & Comfort:</strong></p><ul data-start=703 data-end=831><li data-start=703 data-end=728>Power Locks & Windows</li><li data-start=731 data-end=748>Power Mirrors</li><li data-start=751 data-end=769>Cruise Control</li><li data-start=772 data-end=792>Air Conditioning</li><li data-start=795 data-end=811>Remote Start</li><li data-start=814 data-end=831>Rear Defogger</li></ul></li><li data-start=833 data-end=948><p data-start=835 data-end=862><strong data-start=835 data-end=860>Media & Connectivity:</strong></p><ul data-start=865 data-end=948><li data-start=865 data-end=886>Navigation System</li><li data-start=889 data-end=917>SiriusXM Satellite Radio</li><li data-start=920 data-end=935>AM/FM Radio</li><li data-start=938 data-end=948>OnStar</li></ul></li><li data-start=950 data-end=1059><p data-start=952 data-end=965><strong data-start=952 data-end=963>Safety:</strong></p><ul data-start=968 data-end=1059><li data-start=968 data-end=986>Back-Up Camera</li><li data-start=989 data-end=1021>Roll Sensing Curtain Airbags</li><li data-start=1024 data-end=1059>Air Bags for Driver & Passenger</li></ul></li></ul><hr data-start=1061 data-end=1064 /><p data-start=1066 data-end=1275>This AWD 4DR vehicle combines comfort, convenience, and safety with high-end features like leather seating, a navigation system, and heated seats. Contact us today for more details or to schedule a test drive!</p>

2018 GMC Terrain

187,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLT

2018 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLT

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALVEX6JL142683

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JL142683
  • Mileage 187,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2018 GMC Terrain