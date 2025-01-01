Menu
Dealer #4660

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats ready for any adventure? Look no further than this sleek 2018 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE, available now at The Car Guy Inc. This white beauty with a black interior is packed with features and ready to take you wherever you need to go. With a spacious interior and comfortable seating for five, youll enjoy every trip in style and comfort. The 1.5L 4-cylinder engine provides peppy performance while delivering excellent fuel economy, making it perfect for both city driving and highway adventures.

This GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE has seen 220,000 km of Canadian roads and is ready for more. With its sleek design, impressive features, and reliable performance, this Terrain is the perfect vehicle for individuals and families alike.

Here are five features that will make you say WOW:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days.
Leather Steering Wheel: Experience comfort and control with every drive.
Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a panoramic view.
Remote Engine Start: Warm up your car on chilly mornings with the push of a button.

Visit The Car Guy Inc. today to experience this exceptional GMC Terrain for yourself.

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

204-255-1297

