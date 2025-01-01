$15,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # JL333690
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer #4660
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for any adventure? Look no further than this sleek 2018 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE, available now at The Car Guy Inc. This white beauty with a black interior is packed with features and ready to take you wherever you need to go. With a spacious interior and comfortable seating for five, you'll enjoy every trip in style and comfort. The 1.5L 4-cylinder engine provides peppy performance while delivering excellent fuel economy, making it perfect for both city driving and highway adventures.
This GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE has seen 220,000 km of Canadian roads and is ready for more. With its sleek design, impressive features, and reliable performance, this Terrain is the perfect vehicle for individuals and families alike.
Here are five features that will make you say "WOW":
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days.
- Leather Steering Wheel: Experience comfort and control with every drive.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a panoramic view.
- Remote Engine Start: Warm up your car on chilly mornings with the push of a button.
Visit The Car Guy Inc. today to experience this exceptional GMC Terrain for yourself.
Vehicle Features
204-255-1297