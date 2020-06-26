2018 GMC Terrain

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

remote start

Tow Hooks

Power Outlet Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Xenon Headlights

tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Keyless Start

Driver Side Airbag

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.