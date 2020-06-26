Menu
$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | Sunroof | Navigation | Heated Seats |

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | Sunroof | Navigation | Heated Seats |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale Price

$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,403KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5263067
  • Stock #: F38AXD
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV5JL230059
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

All Wheel Drive
Pro grade Package
Driver Alert Package
Sunroof
Navigation
Remote Vehicle Start
Heated seats
Rear Park Assist

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • Tow Hooks
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
  • and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
  • details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
  • GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

