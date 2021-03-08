Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Terrain

42,524 KM

Details Description Features

$25,475

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,475

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | 2.0L | Navigation | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | 2.0L | Navigation | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 6665861
  2. 6665861
  3. 6665861
  4. 6665861
  5. 6665861
  6. 6665861
  7. 6665861
  8. 6665861
  9. 6665861
  10. 6665861
  11. 6665861
  12. 6665861
  13. 6665861
  14. 6665861
  15. 6665861
  16. 6665861
  17. 6665861
  18. 6665861
  19. 6665861
  20. 6665861
  21. 6665861
  22. 6665861
  23. 6665861
  24. 6665861
  25. 6665861
  26. 6665861
  27. 6665861
Contact Seller
Sale

$25,475

+ taxes & licensing

42,524KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6665861
  • Stock #: F3V9V6
  • VIN: 3GKALTEX4JL241880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,524 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Terrain SLE 2.0L Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic AWD Ebony

Odometer is 4567 kilometers below market average!

All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Push Button Start, Apple Car Play, AWD, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Transmission-Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 88,525 KM
$23,971 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Blaze...
 37,229 KM
$34,997 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 17,780 KM
$59,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory