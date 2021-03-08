Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

42,427 KM

Details Description Features

$24,993

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

SLE1 AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Rear View Camera

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

42,427KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6665867
  • Stock #: F3V8C7
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV0JL231538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,427 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Terrain SLE 1.5L DOHC 9-Speed Automatic AWD Black

Odometer is 25223 kilometers below market average!

AWD, 2 USB Data Ports w/Auxiliary Input Jack, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® For Phone, Brake assist, Dual Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/7" Display, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Transmission-Dual Shift Mode

