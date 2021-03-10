Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Terrain

61,300 KM

Details Description Features

$28,971

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,971

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD | Sunroof | Navigation | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD | Sunroof | Navigation | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$28,971

+ taxes & licensing

61,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6804203
  • Stock #: F3WKTW
  • VIN: 3GKALVEX3JL172093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Terrain SLT 2.0L Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic AWD Gray

CARFAX Canada One Owner

Odometer is 24679 kilometers below market average!

AWD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® For Phone, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Alert Package II, Dual Climate Control, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Bucket Seats, GMC Pro Grade Package, HD Radio, Heated front seats, Infotainment Package II, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Premium 7-Speaker Bose Sound System w/Amplifier, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist & Safety Alert Seat, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Skyscape Power Sunroof w/Power Sunscreen, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
HEATED
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Tow Hooks
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
liftgate
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Hands Free
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
rear power programmable
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
details and system limitations. Services

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 77,498 KM
$37,661 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 93,302 KM
$31,202 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 41,212 KM
$46,540 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory