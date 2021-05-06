Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

54,069 KM

Details Description Features

$30,992

+ tax & licensing
$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

Denali Around view monitoring, Vented seats, Bose Audio, Navigation

2018 GMC Terrain

Denali Around view monitoring, Vented seats, Bose Audio, Navigation

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

54,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7078333
  • Stock #: F3Y2AB
  • VIN: 3GKALXEX0JL182317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,069 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
HEATED
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
liftgate
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Hands Free
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
rear power programmable
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
details and system limitations. Services

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

