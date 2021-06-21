2018 GMC Terrain

$25,500 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 1 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7480209

7480209 Stock #: 21399

21399 VIN: 3GKALMEV5JL285147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Ebony Twilight Metallic]

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21399

Mileage 81,120 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.