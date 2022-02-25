Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Terrain

34,638 KM

Details Description Features

$32,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 8296887
  2. 8296887
  3. 8296887
  4. 8296887
  5. 8296887
  6. 8296887
  7. 8296887
  8. 8296887
  9. 8296887
  10. 8296887
  11. 8296887
  12. 8296887
  13. 8296887
  14. 8296887
  15. 8296887
  16. 8296887
  17. 8296887
  18. 8296887
  19. 8296887
  20. 8296887
  21. 8296887
  22. 8296887
  23. 8296887
  24. 8296887
  25. 8296887
  26. 8296887
Contact Seller

$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

34,638KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8296887
  • Stock #: F4DXDB
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV6JL230684

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4DXDB
  • Mileage 34,638 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
remote start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Sensor, cabin humidity
Rear seat reminder
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Assist handle, driver
Display, 3.5" monochromatic driver information screen
Driver Shift Controls
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, front passenger 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down with recline
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Sunglass storage, overhead
Hill Descent Control
Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Exhaust, single outlet (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Recovery hooks, front provisions
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Active aero shutters
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamps, high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted (Black side rails.)
Tail lamps, LED signature
Trim, Black lower body
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
SiriusXM, delete
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Servi...
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Transmission-Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2015 Chevrolet Impal...
 64,560 KM
$21,893 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 47,540 KM
$40,388 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLT...
 21,500 KM
$39,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory