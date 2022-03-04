2018 GMC Terrain

Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Moonroof, 8 Way Power Driver Seat w/Memory, AWD, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Front Seats, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Premium 7-Speaker Bose Sound System w/Amplifier, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Bucket Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Rear seat reminder
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Assist handle, driver
Driver Shift Controls
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Sunglass storage, overhead
Lighting, interior with accent lighting under door armrest, floor console and instrument panel
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Brake, electronic parking
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 12.6" front and 11.3" rear
Exhaust, dual with bright tips
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Leather Interior
HEATED
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Mirror caps, body-colour
Active aero shutters
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamps, high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting
Tail lamps, LED signature
Trim, Black lower body
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding, LED turn signal indicators and auto-dimming
Tire, spare, T125/70R17 blackwall
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted (Silver painted side rails.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Servi...
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Transmission-Dual Shift Mode
Audio system
Advanced Voice Recognition
Memory Package recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones
AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display
in-veh
