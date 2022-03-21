$29,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
56,227KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8816408
- Stock #: T22388A
- VIN: 3GKALTEV1JL178980
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T22388A
- Mileage 56,227 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
