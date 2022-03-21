Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Terrain

56,227 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,227KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8816408
  • Stock #: T22388A
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV1JL178980

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T22388A
  • Mileage 56,227 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2019 Cadillac XT4 AW...
 37,266 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 0 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Yukon XL De...
 99,213 KM
$70,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory