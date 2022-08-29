2018 GMC Terrain SLE 1.5L DOHC 9-Speed Automatic AWD Red Quartz Tintcoat
Key Features
- AWD
- 6 Speaker Bose Audio
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth® For Phone
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Heated door mirrors
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Driver Seat
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Sensor, cabin humidity
Rear seat reminder
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Assist handle, driver
Display, 3.5" monochromatic driver information screen
Driver Shift Controls
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, front passenger 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down with recline
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Sunglass storage, overhead
Hill Descent Control
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Exhaust, single outlet (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Servi...
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Transmission-Dual Shift Mode
