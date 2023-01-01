$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Yukon
Denali 6.2L AWD | Magnetic Ride Control | Adaptive Cruise | Clean CarFax
- Listing ID: 9466824
- Stock #: 233491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Cocoa/Shale
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC Yukon Denali AWD with 169,250 KM's, 6.2L V8, 10 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Owner, Clean CarFax, Magnetic Ride Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trailering Package, Heated and Vented Seats, HUD, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Available Now at McNaught Buick GMC!The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Your vehicle includes a Professional Detail, and Nitrogen Filled Tires upon delivery! Every vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at 1000-1717 Waverley Street!
Vehicle Features
