$28,988+ tax & licensing
2018 GREY WOLF 22RR
Toy Hauler | LED Power Awning | Solar Panel Inc.
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
** $1,250 FINANCE REBATE AVAILABLE **
Check out this locally owned 2018 Grey Wolf 22RR Toy Hauler Travel Trailer!
- Power Togue Jack
- Indoor and Outdoor Speaker System
- Solar Power Panels
- Power Awning with LED Lighting
- 3 Burner Cooktop with Oven
- Built in Microwave
- Large Outdoor Storage Compartment
- 30 Amp Charging Cable
- 2 20lb Propane Tanks
Dry Weight 4,871 lbs
GVWR 7,686 lbs
Hitch Weight 686 lbs
Length 28.83 ft
Fresh Water Tank Capacity 46 Gallons
Grey Holding Tank Capacity 38 Gallons
Black Holding Tank Capacity 28 Gallons
DP#0038
204-831-5005