** $1,250 FINANCE REBATE AVAILABLE ** Check out this locally owned 2018 Grey Wolf 22RR Toy Hauler Travel Trailer! - Power Togue Jack - Indoor and Outdoor Speaker System - Solar Power Panels - Power Awning with LED Lighting - 3 Burner Cooktop with Oven - Built in Microwave - Large Outdoor Storage Compartment - 30 Amp Charging Cable - 2 20lb Propane Tanks Dry Weight 4,871 lbs GVWR 7,686 lbs Hitch Weight 686 lbs Length 28.83 ft Fresh Water Tank Capacity 46 Gallons Grey Holding Tank Capacity 38 Gallons Black Holding Tank Capacity 28 Gallons Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipegs Largest selections of Pre-Owned Vehicles & Recreation Products and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned RVs are completely safety-certified and come with a Carfax history report at no charge! This RV is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home! Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your viewing today! DP#0038

2018 GREY WOLF 22RR

Details Description

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 GREY WOLF 22RR

Toy Hauler | LED Power Awning | Solar Panel Inc.

2018 GREY WOLF 22RR

Toy Hauler | LED Power Awning | Solar Panel Inc.

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 4X4TCKX23JK045456

  Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

** $1,250 FINANCE REBATE AVAILABLE **

Check out this locally owned 2018 Grey Wolf 22RR Toy Hauler Travel Trailer!

- Power Togue Jack
- Indoor and Outdoor Speaker System
- Solar Power Panels
- Power Awning with LED Lighting
- 3 Burner Cooktop with Oven
- Built in Microwave
- Large Outdoor Storage Compartment
- 30 Amp Charging Cable
- 2 20lb Propane Tanks

Dry Weight 4,871 lbs
GVWR 7,686 lbs
Hitch Weight 686 lbs
Length 28.83 ft
Fresh Water Tank Capacity 46 Gallons
Grey Holding Tank Capacity 38 Gallons
Black Holding Tank Capacity 28 Gallons

Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipegs Largest selections of Pre-Owned Vehicles & Recreation Products and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned RV's are completely safety-certified and come with a Carfax history report at no charge!

This RV is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home!

Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your viewing today!

DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-XXXX

204-831-5005

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2018 GREY WOLF 22RR