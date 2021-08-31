Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Heartland PROWLER

0 KM

Details Description

$27,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,450

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2018 Heartland PROWLER

2018 Heartland PROWLER

LYNX 25LX *EASY TOW - DOUBLE BUNKS - SLEEPS 10*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Heartland PROWLER

LYNX 25LX *EASY TOW - DOUBLE BUNKS - SLEEPS 10*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  1. 7661446
  2. 7661446
  3. 7661446
  4. 7661446
  5. 7661446
  6. 7661446
  7. 7661446
  8. 7661446
  9. 7661446
  10. 7661446
  11. 7661446
  12. 7661446
  13. 7661446
  14. 7661446
  15. 7661446
  16. 7661446
  17. 7661446
  18. 7661446
  19. 7661446
  20. 7661446
  21. 7661446
  22. 7661446
  23. 7661446
  24. 7661446
  25. 7661446
  26. 7661446
  27. 7661446
  28. 7661446
  29. 7661446
  30. 7661446
  31. 7661446
Contact Seller

$27,450

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7661446
  • Stock #: TT-PROW25LX

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN! 2018 HEARTLAND PROWLER 25LX! Finance from only $45 a week with $0 down!* Don't forget to ask about our exclusive 7 year extended warranty program! The Prowler 25LX is a great floor plan for families needing an easy tow travel trailer that offers a large sleep capacity! Equipped with a power awning, large gas/electric fridge/freezer, stove with 3 burner cook top, overhead range, microwave, dual sinks, front queen bed, rear double bunks, bathroom with tub/shower combo, Bluetooth stereo with exterior speakers, exterior shower, power tongue jack and more! Heartland Prowler 25LX Specs: 29.08 ft. total length 4,814 lbs dry weight 528 lbs hitch weight Power Awning Sleeps up to 10 13,500 BTU A/C Unit 20,000 BTU Furnace 42 gal fresh water tank 35 gallon black water tank 35 gal grey water tank 6 gallon DSI Hot Water Tank +++ At West Coast RV we turn weekend getaways and family vacations into lasting memories everyone will cherish. We have partnered with industry leaders Thor and Forrest River to offer you a complete RV line-up including our flagship Zinger and Zinger Lite, Viking and Viking Saga and our stunning Sunset Trail Super Lite. No matter which make, model or floor plan you choose our travel trailers deliver top quality construction, comfortable accommodations and well-proven floor plans inspired by people who know how to enjoy the outdoors. Come experience the West Coast RV difference ...You'll be impressed! *Payments based on 60/240 finance term at 5.99% APR (fixed) See dealer for full details. *Payments are plus tax DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2018 Nissan Maxima S...
 52,000 KM
$30,980 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Leaf S *...
 58,000 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 55,000 KM
$22,480 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory