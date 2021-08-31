+ taxes & licensing
JUST IN! 2018 HEARTLAND PROWLER 25LX! Finance from only $45 a week with $0 down!* Don't forget to ask about our exclusive 7 year extended warranty program! The Prowler 25LX is a great floor plan for families needing an easy tow travel trailer that offers a large sleep capacity! Equipped with a power awning, large gas/electric fridge/freezer, stove with 3 burner cook top, overhead range, microwave, dual sinks, front queen bed, rear double bunks, bathroom with tub/shower combo, Bluetooth stereo with exterior speakers, exterior shower, power tongue jack and more! Heartland Prowler 25LX Specs: 29.08 ft. total length 4,814 lbs dry weight 528 lbs hitch weight Power Awning Sleeps up to 10 13,500 BTU A/C Unit 20,000 BTU Furnace 42 gal fresh water tank 35 gallon black water tank 35 gal grey water tank 6 gallon DSI Hot Water Tank +++ At West Coast RV we turn weekend getaways and family vacations into lasting memories everyone will cherish. We have partnered with industry leaders Thor and Forrest River to offer you a complete RV line-up including our flagship Zinger and Zinger Lite, Viking and Viking Saga and our stunning Sunset Trail Super Lite. No matter which make, model or floor plan you choose our travel trailers deliver top quality construction, comfortable accommodations and well-proven floor plans inspired by people who know how to enjoy the outdoors. Come experience the West Coast RV difference ...You'll be impressed! *Payments based on 60/240 finance term at 5.99% APR (fixed) See dealer for full details. *Payments are plus tax DP#0038
